Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi launches contest for students, winners to get a chance to interact with him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the launch of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2020 contest for students of classes 9 to 12. The third edition of the event will be held soon.

Students can participate by clicking on the ‘participate’ button on the website – innovate.mygov.in/ppc-2020. The applicants have to write their responses on any one of the five themes specified in a maximum of 1500 characters. The themes for the competition are – ‘Gratitude is great’, ‘Your future depends on your aspirations’, ‘Examining exams’, ‘Our duties, your take’ and ‘Balance is beneficial’.

Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations. Here is a unique contest for student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year! https://t.co/8Ii60TzpBL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2019

The participants may also submit the question they want to ask the prime minister in a maximum of 500 characters. In 2017, PM Narendra Modi interacted with students during examination time, talking about ways to reduce exam stress. CBSE, CICSE and various state boards conduct board examinations from February onwards.

On January 29, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with around 2,000 students at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. Students, from India and abroad attended the programme. However, the dates for this year have not been announced yet, and the dates of interaction with the Prime Minister will be informed to those candidates who will be selected on the basis of submissions.

