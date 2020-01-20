Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: ‘Setbacks may mean the best is yet to come,’ says PM Narendra Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha was launched in 2018 and is open to students from Classes IX to XII. Pariksha Pe Charcha was launched in 2018 and is open to students from Classes IX to XII.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed students and teachers from across the country during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. During the interaction, PM Narendra Modi told students to remember that “every failure is a step towards success”.

The prime minister mentioned the India-Australia test series in 2001 to drive home his point. “The mood was not very good. But, in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman did? They turned the match around. We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come,” remarked PM Narendra Modi.

He further said that good marks in exams are not everything. “We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister encouraged students to pursue extra-curricular activities but strike a balance. “Not pursuing any extra co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes,” commented PM Narendra Modi.

Modi also asked students to refrain from gadgets and technologies. “Technological trends are changing quickly. It is essential to stay updated with these trends. Fear of technology is not good. Consider it as a friend. There are few things that you should do each day. Have a technology-free hour. Dedicate some time away from the gadgets. Encourage your parents also to do the same,” PM Narendra Modi recommended.

Parents and teachers should encourage students and not pressure them. “Every parent/teacher must think about how they behaved with the children when they were about 4-5 years old. You didn’t pressurise them, you just motivated them. I want parents to accept that their children have grown up, but they must understand that their psyche to help them must never change or go away. Parents who allow their children to pursue things (if they are on the right track) are doing the right thing,” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi advised students not to enter an exam hall with any sort of pressure. “I would urge students to be confident about their own preparation. Do not enter the exam hall with any sort of pressure. Do not worry about what the others are doing. Have faith in yourself and focus on what you’ve prepared,” Modi said.

The prime minister pitched for ‘Make in India’ at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 saying it will strengthen our country. “Can we decide that by 2022, we will all buy everything that’s India-made? We will promote ‘Make In India’. This will help our economy. This will strengthen our country. We shouldn’t let water flow needlessly. We mustn’t use electricity more than we need. We must not travel without tickets on trains. There are a lot of responsibilities that can help in the development of the entire country,” PM Narendra Modi mentioned.

Referring to the social media trend #WithoutFilter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested students to raise questions without any filter. “Let this discussion also be free, lighthearted and interesting. We may even make mistakes. And, in my case, if I make a mistake, friends in the media will love it too,” PM Modi said.

This was the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, started in 2018. A total of 2,000 students attended the event at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

