Follow Us:
Monday, January 20, 2020
Live now

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to interact with students today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Today Live Updates: The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 will be broadcasted in all the television channels from 11 am. It will be broadcasted live on various online platforms- youtube, twitter, facebook

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2020 8:58:08 am
pariksha pe charcha, pariksha pe charcha 2020, pariksha pe charcha live streaming, pariksha pe charcha live, pariksha pe charcha 2020 live, pariksha pe charcha today, pariksha pe charcha today live, pm modi, modi, modi live, pm modi pariksha pe charcha live, pariksha pe charcha live telecast, dd national live, doordarshan live, pariksha pe charcha dd national live, pariksha pe charcha questions, pariksha pe charcha 2020 results, live pariksha pe charcha Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: The programme will be broadcasted in all television channels from 11 am

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday from the Talkatora Indoor Stadium here in Delhi. The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 will be broadcasted in all the television channels from 11 am.

The programme will also be broadcasted live on youtube and on the twitter page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Press Information Bureau (PIB).

“A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the event. The students have been selected through an essay competition. The event which was initially scheduled for January 16 have been rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

Live Blog

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: What will be PM Modi's advises to students appearing for examination, follow live updates in Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali

Highlights

    08:53 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    'How to overcome stress in this competitive world,' a KV Leh student asks PM Modi
    08:48 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    "#PPC2020 = Exams - Worries = Happiness," tweets HRD minister Nishank
    08:41 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweets on Pariksha Pe Charcha
    08:37 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    PM Narendra Modi to interact with students today

    The third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi, where PM Narendra Modi will interact with students

    08:13 (IST)20 Jan 2020
    Good morning! Welcome to live blog of Pariksha Pe Charcha

    In the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents on Monday and share his tips for preparing for the examinations.

    pariksha pe charcha, pariksha pe charcha 2020, pariksha pe charcha live streaming, pariksha pe charcha live, pariksha pe charcha 2020 live, pariksha pe charcha today, pariksha pe charcha today live, pm modi, modi, modi live, pm modi pariksha pe charcha live, pariksha pe charcha live telecast, dd national live, doordarshan live, pariksha pe charcha dd national live, pariksha pe charcha questions, pariksha pe charcha 2020 results, live pariksha pe charcha Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: The programme will be broadcasted in all television channels from 11 am

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE: For the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students. Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries. PM Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in last year’s.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd