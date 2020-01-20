Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to interact with students today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: The programme will be broadcasted in all television channels from 11 am Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: The programme will be broadcasted in all television channels from 11 am

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on Monday from the Talkatora Indoor Stadium here in Delhi. The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 will be broadcasted in all the television channels from 11 am.

The programme will also be broadcasted live on youtube and on the twitter page of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Press Information Bureau (PIB).

“A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the event. The students have been selected through an essay competition. The event which was initially scheduled for January 16 have been rescheduled due to festivals across the country.