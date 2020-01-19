Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: Date, timings, how to watch live telecast— All you need to know

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Date and Time: The programme will be live from 11 am Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Date and Time: The programme will be live from 11 am

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Date and Time: In the third edition of In the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha , Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents on Monday and share his tips for preparing for the examinations. A total of 2,000 students will attend the event at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The students have been selected through an essay competition.

How to watch live telecast

The Pariksha Pe Charcha will be broadcasted on news channels from 11 am. It will also be broadcast live on YouTube and Twitter handles of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The students, who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister, have been short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects — Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

“A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the prime minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

A senior official said the ministry received around 2.6 lakh entries from students for the event this year.

Last year, it was around 1.4 lakh entries. PM Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and 16 in 2019 edition.

This year’s event was initially scheduled for January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

– With inputs from PTI.

