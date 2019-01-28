Pariksha Pe Charcha 2 tomorrow: PM Modi to interact with 2,000 students, many from abroad

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with around 2,000 students at New Delhi’s Talkotra Stadium on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. This is the first time students from all over India and abroad will participate in the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2’.

“For first time, students from all over India and also Indian students residing abroad are participating as compared to last year where only Delhi / NCR students were called. The participants from abroad belong to countries like Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore,” mentioned the official release.

The programme will be live telecast in all government and CBSE schools, colleges and higher education institutions of the country and abroad.

This year a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which winners, like dancers and singers, from Kala Utsav contest, their parents and teachers will be performing. A short film on steps taken to reduce exam pressure, since last year’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha, will also be telecast.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2 event comes just a week before the board examinations. This year, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations will commence from February 4, while the Indian Council of Secondary Educations (ICSE) from February 22, 2019. The CBSE Class 10 examinations will begin from February 21, while Class 12 from February 15, 2019

The Pariksha Pe Charcha started last year to discuss issues related to exams and the stress related to that. The session comes days after the HRD Ministry released a book, Exam Warriors’, authored by the PM focusing to help students cope with exam stress.