PM Narendra Modi to interact with students in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers and parents from across India and other countries in a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0’ at Talkatora Stadium here on Tuesday.

During the programme, the participants will receive tips from the Prime Minister to help students take exams in a relaxed manner and not be stressed about results.

The event, which will begin at 11 am, will be telecast live on Doordarshan and other TV channels.

College students from 24 states and Union territories are expected to participate. Participants from abroad will be from countries such as Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. There will be a total of 2,000 students, teachers and parents at the venue.

An online competition was organised earlier this month to select the participants. Unlike last year’s ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’, only the selected participants who won a contest organised on the website http://www.MyGov.in will interact with the PM this year.

A cultural programme has also been included in the programme. A short film on initiatives taken by the HRD Ministry will be shown, highlighting the steps taken since last year’s Pariksha Par Charcha to reduce exam-related stress.