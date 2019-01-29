Pariksha Pe Charcha 2: Do not ignore students’ depression, PM Modi to teachers and parents

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2: Just a few days before the board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed several issues from exam stress to building career in an interactive session on Tuesday at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. The Prime Minister told parents and teachers that timely intervention can solve cases of depression. “Timely intervention is necessary in cases of depression. Do not ignore early symptoms. We can fight back,” said he.

“If smallest of symptoms of depressions are found, take your child to expert. Do not shy away from counselling. It is wrong to think about ‘what will people think, what if this gets leaked?’ Experts can help a child address their issues better,” PM told the parents. He further said that students do not have a platform to express themselves. Parents need to talk to them so that even if a child is staying away from home, they can communicate to their parents about issues in their life,” said Modi in a reply to a student’s question on depression.

Prime Minister suggested parents not to expect their children to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams. “I would request parents, do not expect your children to fulfil your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths… It is important to understand these positives of every child,” PM Modi said.

HIGHLIGHTS | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2

“At least once in a day, think about how did you feel like when you were at the age of your child and you will learn how to deal with your child on your own. Do not expect maturity of your own level from your children,” PM Modi told parents.

Moreover, Narendra Modi said that students lack proper guidance. He suggested them to first assess what is their interest and passion. What is that they like doing the most. “Take help from your teachers in making an informed choice. In the late 70s, I used to ask students in Baroda, and most students wanted to attain a degree and did not know about what to do. Once during my visit, a student said I want to rule, hence I want to become a bureaucrat. It was his clarity which made him reach his target later. Have clarity of thoughts and faith in your conviction. Follow the conviction with a character to act,” Modi said.

Talking about examinations and preparations, PM Modi said “Our learning cannot be reduced to exams only. Our education must equip us to face various challenges of life as well.”

Exams are not bad, it is how we deal with them, said PM answering question of a student. He further said that students’ should treat exams as an opportunity from which they can learn and enjoy. “Exams give you an opportunity to assess your own strengths. But do not live for the sake of exams. Do not run behind marks, aim at acquiring knowledge and marks will follow you,” said PM.

In the interactive session that went for around two hours, PM Modi suggested students be their self-examiner. “Be self-confident and do not assess your work based on other’s appreciation. Instead, challenge yourself to win the heart of your teacher,” said PM Modi.

Replying a student on “necessity of dream, goal and aspiration”, PM Narendra Modi said students aim should be clear and based on self-assessment and not expectations of others. “Make a bigger aim and smaller targets in the way for self-assessment. If we keep in assessing self in shorter targets, it would help us achieve the big target,” said he.

Modi also asserted his view on the mindset of Indian society to force their child to become an engineer or doctor. “Science and maths are important but this does not mean the rest of the subjects are not good. We need to bust this myth,” said PM.

“Do not choose subjects based on pressure, make an informed choice based on your own judgment. Start conversations with your parents and teachers,” Modi said.

PM also suggested parents not to restrict a child from technological benefits. “Technology is good but its use is in our hands. Parents should discuss technology as part of dinner table conversation. We are converging due to technology and are becoming narrow-minded. This should be used for our expansion instead,” he said

Pariksha Pe Charcha started last year to discuss issues related to exams and the stress connected to that. The session comes days after HRD Ministry released the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by the PM focusing to help them cope with the stress.