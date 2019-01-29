‘Ye PUBG wala hey kya,’ PM Modi replies to online game distress parent

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: ‘Ye PUBG wala hey kya,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked to an online game distress mother. PM Modi’s reply comes on a query by Madhumita Sengupta, a parent from New Delhi who asked for tips to shift the focus of her child from online games. “My son was good at studies but his performance is deteriorating as he is focusing too much on online games. How should I deal with it?”

PM also suggested the parents to discuss technology with children. “Technology is good but its use is in our hands. Parents should discuss technology as part of dinner table conversation. We are converging due to technology and are becoming narrow-minded. This should be used for our expansion instead,” said Modi.

"Ye PUBG wala hai kya? Ye samasya bhi hai, samadhaan bhi hai, hum chahe hamare bachhe tech se door chale jayen, fr toh vo ek prakar se piche jana shuru ho jaenge"

Just a few days before the board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed several issues from exam stress to building a career in an interactive session on Tuesday at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

The Prime Minister told parents and teachers that timely intervention can solve cases of depression. “Timely intervention is necessary in cases of depression. Do not ignore early symptoms. We can fight back,” said he.

“If smallest of symptoms of depressions are found, take your child to expert. Do not shy away from counselling. It is wrong to think about ‘what will people think, what if this gets leaked?’ Experts can help a child address their issues better,” PM told the parents.

He further said that students do not have a platform to express themselves. Parents need to talk to them so that even if a child is staying away from home, they can communicate to their parents about issues in their life,” said Modi in a reply to a student’s question on depression.

Pariksha Pe Charcha started last year to discuss issues related to exams and the stress connected to that. The session comes days after HRD Ministry released the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by the PM focusing to help them cope with the stress.