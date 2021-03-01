Parents resist offline exams for classes IX, XI in private schools in Delhi

With many private schools in the city set to begin conducting offline final exams for students of classes IX and XI from this week, there is apprehension among some parents over the move. (File photo)

Last week, following queries from parents regarding offline exams at DAV Public School Rohini, which will begin from Monday, school authorities wrote to parents. “… we have successfully conducted class X and class XII pre-board exams in the same offline mode successfully. We are sure parents would understand this point of view that school is taking Covid safety measures within permissible limits… We are sure that you as a parent would also realise that your ward should give the final exams in offline mode, so that they are able to assess their understanding of the subject/stream fairly and should not face any problem with the subjects when they come to class XII… We advise you to stay away from all kinds of rumours…,” said the letter.

Like other private schools, DAV Rohini referred to a CBSE circular issued on February 11. The circular stated, “For classes IX and XI also, schools should take steps to identify and remedy learning gaps and, thereafter, conduct examinations by strictly following Covid safety protocol as per examination bye-laws.”

When Birla Vidya Niketan had first notified that it would be conducting offline exams for students of these two grades, some parents had raised concerns, leading to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) issuing a notice to the school.

Principal Minakshi Kushwaha said the school has now decided to conduct the exams in two phases — one in March and one in April — but promotion to the next grade would be subject to appearing and clearing these exams.

However, some parents are still pushing against offline exams. The Delhi Parents’ Association wrote to the L-G, Chief Minister, NHRC and NCPCR last week, stating, “We appeal to you to keep in mind the safety, happiness and bright futures of children and understand their mental state and order online exams for students of classes IX and XI studying in Delhi’s private schools, and relieve them from their mental stress.”