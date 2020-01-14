Parents prefer private schools for boys, govt for girls: Report

According to the report, among 4-5 year old children, 56.8 per cent girls and 50.4 per cent boys are enrolled in government schools According to the report, among 4-5 year old children, 56.8 per cent girls and 50.4 per cent boys are enrolled in government schools

Parents choose government schools for girl students in the age group of 4 to 8 years while for boys, they prefer private schools, as per the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER). “Gender gaps are visible even among young children with more girls than boys enrolled in government institutions and more boys than girls enrolled in private institutions,” the report stated.

The report, released today, highlights that among 4-5-year-old children, 56.8 per cent girls and 50.4 per cent boys are enrolled in government schools or pre-schools, while 43.2 per cent girls and 49.6 per cent boys are enrolled in private pre-schools or schools. “The gap in enrollment between boys and girls is larger among 6-8 year-olds, with 61.1 per cent of all girls versus 52.1 per cent of all boys in this age group going to a government institution,” it added.

However, girls are performing better than boys. “Across all age groups enrolled in standard I, girls in private schools are performing better than their male counterparts,” the report highlighted.

The report also mentioned that students took admissions in private schools at an older age. “28.5% of children in Std I in government schools are five years or younger, whereas this figure is eight percentage points lower in private schools (20.5%). But grade expectations are the same for all children regardless of age,” the report mentioned. A total of 91.9 per cent students took admissions in schools at age five.

“At age five, most children are already enrolled in some kind of educational institution (91.9%). They could be going to an Anganwadi (28.1%), or to a private pre-school (27.5%), or to a school (33.4%),” the report stated. The ASER 2019 report launched on Tuesday is based on a survey conducted in 26 districts across 24 states in India, covering over 36,000 children in the age group of 4-8 years.

