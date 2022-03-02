Parents’ consent not mandatory for students attending offline classes in Delhi, Goa schools

Students of classes 10 and 12 will no longer need to bring consent letters signed by their parents to attend offline classes in schools of Delhi, as per the Directorate of Education (DoE).

For the first time in two years, schools in the national capital will open completely in offline mode for all classes from April 1, with the city’s disaster management authority last week giving its nod to end the hybrid mode of operation.

“All schools may conduct offline classes for students of grade 10 and 12. Consent of parents for attending offline classes is not mandatory. Schools may also deploy transportation facilities for the convenience of students and parents with COVID-appropriate behaviour being followed,” the DoE said in a letter to schools.

Schools in the national capital were closed in March 2020 ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Goa government on Tuesday withdrew a circular making parents’ consent mandatory for children to attend classes in the offline mode.

In a new circular issued during the day, State Education Director Bhushan Savaikar requested heads of government, government aided, unaided pre-primary, primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools to not insist on parents’ consent for students to physically attend classes.

The new circular has come days after parents raised objections to the consent forms, which institutions were getting signed from them.

All educational institutions have begun physical classes from last week, after the number of COVID-19 cases dropped drastically in the coastal state.