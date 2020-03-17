Parents borrowed money for education, son tops GATE 2020 wants to become a scientist

Krishna with his parents Krishna with his parents

GATE 2020: Born to a family of farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidishi district, Krishna Singh Rajput, 22, faced hard times growing up. However, the struggles are likely to be end soon as he has topped the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020, the entrance gateway to PSU jobs as well as IIT admissions.

“My father is a small farmer. My parents are not educated and sacrificed a lot for my twin brother and my studies. They took a loan for our education. We both cracked entrances and secured a seat in NIT Trichy. I knew that I had to crack GATE in order to prove my mettle, so I attempted it last year to understand what it was like. It was only this year that I prepared for it wholeheartedly,” shared the instrument engineering topper.

Unlike most GATE toppers, however, Krishna does not want a job in a PSU but aims at automation expertise. While he plans to apply for the IITs, he aims for a seat at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). “If I get through BARC, they would not only pay for my education but also hire me as a scientist once I am trained. This will help me pursue my dream without putting any pressure on my parents,” he told indianexpress.com.

Read| Son of a farmer tops GATE 2020, aims for PSU job to support family’s dreams

“During my coaching for GATE, I could visualise everything I had studied in class, understand the practical, real-life implementation of the theories we only read about. This has made me determined to work on the future of engineering by specialising in automation,” he remarked.

His preparation strategy for GATE was extremely focused. “I joined coaching in mid-June last year. After returning home from coaching, I used to study their notes and prepare my own short notes. By the end of the syllabus, I had some 600-700 pages of my own notes. For the next month, I gave 3-4 days to each subject and studied maths and aptitude daily. During this period, I shortened the notes further to 300-200 pages,” he shared.

Read| GATE 2020: How to prepare for PSUs and IITs interview round

“I also joined several test series. First I participated in them topic-wise, evaluated my performance and shortened my notes based on the weightage of the topic, then moved on to subject-wise mock tests. In the last one and a half months, I attempted full test series. By this time, my self-notes were reduced to important formulas only. In the last 25 days, I used to sit for mock tests from 9-12 which was the actual exam time to help my body get in sync with the routine. I ended up taking 50-55 mock tests during this period,” said the 22-year-old.

Krishna would also solve questions posted in Facebook-based GATE communities and by his friends to get an idea of questions across domains. However, all this did not quell his anxiety for the exam during the last week. In the last three days, though, he decided not to practice and gave himself proper rest.

Krishna scored 82.33 marks in GATE and topped the exam. He jointly holds the top rank with his junior, Naraharisetty Sai Sandeep from NIT Trichy. Both of them secured the same rank and score, however, they had not prepared together.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd