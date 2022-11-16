scorecardresearch
Pankaj R Patel appointed as new chairperson of IIM Ahmedabad Board

Patel succeeds Kumar Mangalam Birla, who completed his four years term on Tuesday. He is the fourteenth chairperson of the IIMA since the institute was founded in 1961.

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Ahmedabad board chairmanPrior to being appointed as chairperson, Pankaj R Patel has been a member of the IIMA Board of Governors for eight years. (Image credits: IIMA)

Patel succeeds Kumar Mangalam Birla, who completed his four years term on Tuesday. He is the 14th chairperson of the IIM-A since the institute was founded in 1961.

Prior to being appointed as chairperson, Pankaj R Patel has been a member of the IIM-A Board of Governors for eight years. He is also the chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Patel has published over 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and is a co-inventor in more than 64 patents.

In recognition of his contributions to the healthcare industry in India, Pankaj Patel is a recipient of several awards including the Acharya PC Ray Memorial Gold Medal Award and the Eminent Pharmacist Award among others.

 

