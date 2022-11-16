Pankaj R Patel appointed as new chairperson of IIM Ahmedabad Board

The Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) today announced the appointment of Pankaj R Patel as the new chairperson of the IIM-A Board of Governors. Patel succeeds Kumar Mangalam Birla, who completed his four years term on Tuesday. He is the 14th chairperson of the IIM-A since the institute was founded in 1961.

Prior to being appointed as chairperson, Pankaj R Patel has been a member of the IIM-A Board of Governors for eight years. He is also the chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Patel has published over 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and is a co-inventor in more than 64 patents.

In recognition of his contributions to the healthcare industry in India, Pankaj Patel is a recipient of several awards including the Acharya PC Ray Memorial Gold Medal Award and the Eminent Pharmacist Award among others.