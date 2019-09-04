Panjab University: Women behind the political scenes

“I have been associated with SFS since 2017. I had joined the university when the 2017 fees struggle was on. It was during that time that I got impressed by SFS and their work. Since then, I have been a part of their village campaign and hostel timing campaign, among others. This time I am doing person-to-person campaign in girls hostel for SFS. I was also in the managing team of the party’s recently organised poetic event.”

— Tanjeet , SFS

“I have been associated with the NSUI for the last four years. I am the girls wing-incharge of the NSUI. My role has been of a communicator between the party and the girls on the campus. I helped in running the online portal called Meri Marzi. The portal invited discussions on issues and suggestions regarding eve teasing and harassment. I also worked for getting a police booth for girls. I am one of the admins on the social media accounts of the party. I sometimes handle social media posts too.”

— Pahul, NSUI

“I have been associated with the SOI for over one and a half year now. I have been going to every hostel and department for campaigning. I did this last year too. I have significantly contributed towards the making of charts and other written material for campaigning. I regularly share posts and online stories from the official pages of the parties and make sure that others further share that too.”

— Kajal Prashar, SOI

“I worked for the SOI during my graduation at SD College and my post-graduation from the main campus. I went around the campus to talk to girls about their issues and then shared the issues with other party members in meetings, where we devised plans to solve the problems. I used to specifically talk to the first year students as I feel that they are not comfortable in discussing their issues with men in their initial days in the university. I have also written write-ups for the party, which they have been published on the party’s social media accounts.

— Rasana, SOI

“I have been associated with the ABVP for two years. ABVP has a lot of females working for it. I have played an important role in organising functions like the womens’ day. The four day protest outside the VC’s office was mainly managed by me. This time I am doing one-to-one campaigning everyday.”

— Qudratjot, ABVP