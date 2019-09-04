Toggle Menu
Panjab University: Women behind the political sceneshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/panjab-university-women-behind-the-political-scenes-5963857/

Panjab University: Women behind the political scenes

As female candidates cut through male dominations in PU polls, an army of females work behind the scenes. PARANJAYA MEHRA speaks to the female workers.

PU polls, pu candidates, pu poll parties, pu elections, pu student council elections, women in pu elections, women candidates, panjab university, indian express
Students campaign at a college in Panjab University. (Photo: File)

“I have been associated with SFS since 2017. I had joined the university when the 2017 fees struggle was on. It was during that time that I got impressed by SFS and their work. Since then, I have been a part of their village campaign and hostel timing campaign, among others. This time I am doing person-to-person campaign in girls hostel for SFS. I was also in the managing team of the party’s recently organised poetic event.”

— Tanjeet , SFS

“I have been associated with the NSUI for the last four years. I am the girls wing-incharge of the NSUI. My role has been of a communicator between the party and the girls on the campus. I helped in running the online portal called Meri Marzi. The portal invited discussions on issues and suggestions regarding eve teasing and harassment. I also worked for getting a police booth for girls. I am one of the admins on the social media accounts of the party. I sometimes handle social media posts too.”

— Pahul, NSUI

“I have been associated with the SOI for over one and a half year now. I have been going to every hostel and department for campaigning. I did this last year too. I have significantly contributed towards the making of charts and other written material for campaigning. I regularly share posts and online stories from the official pages of the parties and make sure that others further share that too.”

— Kajal Prashar, SOI

“I worked for the SOI during my graduation at SD College and my post-graduation from the main campus. I went around the campus to talk to girls about their issues and then shared the issues with other party members in meetings, where we devised plans to solve the problems. I used to specifically talk to the first year students as I feel that they are not comfortable in discussing their issues with men in their initial days in the university. I have also written write-ups for the party, which they have been published on the party’s social media accounts.

— Rasana, SOI

“I have been associated with the ABVP for two years. ABVP has a lot of females working for it. I have played an important role in organising functions like the womens’ day. The four day protest outside the VC’s office was mainly managed by me. This time I am doing one-to-one campaigning everyday.”

— Qudratjot, ABVP

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android