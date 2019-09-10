Panjab University to recount votes polled for secretary post today

Panjab University authorities Monday decided to recount the votes polled for the secretary post during the recently held Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections. The recounting will be held on Tuesday at 2 pm in the Gymnasium Hall.

The announcement was made in a circular issued by DSW Prof Emanual Nahar. The circular came after the grievance redressal committee held a meeting Monday.

After the results were declared on September 6, INSO had sat on a protest inside the Gymnasium Hall demanding a recount of the votes. NSUI’s Tegbir Singh had won the secretary post defeating the INSO candidate by a margin of ten votes. Initially INSO’s Gaurav Duhan was leading but when UIET’s ballot boxes were opened, Tegbir took the lead and finally won the post. UIET has the largest number of vote share in the university.

INSO then requested for recounting of the votes of UIET. Even after recounting the votes, the result remained the same. INSO then requested for recounting all the votes polled for this particular post. This was not heard by the authorities since recounting had already been done once. The DSW went ahead and declared the results, following which INSO members sat on a protest inside the Gymnasium Hall.

During the protest, Gaurav Duhan had asked that, “The DSW has put his phone on switch off mode. How do we reach him?” He further said, “How did the DSW declare the results as final when we still had objection? They cannot declare it until the objections are cleared.”

As a result of the protest, the meeting was called in which INSO’s Gaurav Duhan and NSUI’s Tegbir were called to present their cases in front of the committee.

During the meeting, INSO put forward three demands.

“We have said that a new counting panel be made. We do not trust this panel. The counting should be done in the supervision of higher authorities. The recounting of votes should be done with serial number,” INSO leader Rajat Nain said.

NSUI members, however, said that manipulation of votes can easily be done during the recounting. Vipul Atray, a member of the Congress-backed student union, said, “Who will assure us that the ballot boxes have not been tampered with? It’s been three days since the election results came. INSO members were sitting on a protest right next to the ballot boxes. All of us from the NSUI had already left after the declaration of final results. If changed results come out tomorrow after the recounting then we will sit on a protest because it means that manipulation of votes has been done.”