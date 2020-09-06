Panjab University to conduct UG/ PG exams online from September 17

The examination is scheduled to be held from September 17 for the exit/ terminal classes

The University of Panjab will conduct examinations of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses online. The examination is scheduled to be held from September 17 for the exit/ terminal classes. The exams will be held for a two-hour duration. The Supreme Court earlier ruled that universities and other institutions of higher education will have to conduct the final-year exams and “cannot” promote students on the basis of internal assessment or other criteria.

The University is all set to conduct it’s first ever online examinations of Undergraduate(UG) and Postgraduate (PG) Courses from 17th September, 2020 for the exit/terminal classes#onlineexams@ugc_india @DrRPNishank @PunjabGovtIndia pic.twitter.com/3rvydtlBmo — Panjab University (@OfficialPU) September 5, 2020

However, the court allowed states and Union Territories, which may have postponed the exams in view of the Covid-19 outbreak, to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) for extension of the September 30 deadline.

READ | SC backs UGC decision to hold exams, , says states can seek deadline extension

The court was clear that the “decision of the State/State Disaster Management Authority to promote the students in the final year/terminal semester on the basis of previous performance and internal assessment” is “beyond the jurisdiction of Disaster Management Act, 2005” and “has to give way to” the UGC guidelines.

Recently, the Delhi University conducted the open book exams (OBE) between August 10 and 31 for final year students. Meanwhile, many states deferred the varsity exams following an increase in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd