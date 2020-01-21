Panjab University begins taking stock of hostel infrastructure

Although new hostels have been constructed at the Panjab University in the recent years, its last annual budget displayed that the income generated from these hostels were less than the projected income. (File) Although new hostels have been constructed at the Panjab University in the recent years, its last annual budget displayed that the income generated from these hostels were less than the projected income. (File)

A committee of Panjab University, comprising Dean Student Welfare Emanual Nahar, Dean Student Welfare (Women) Neena Caplash and other administrative officials, met with the wardens of its hostel on Monday to take stock of the state of the varsity’s hostel infrastructure, in light of the upcoming visit of officials from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“We have to focus on a few areas such as sanitation, cleanliness, and the general state of infrastructure, to ensure that everythiong is up to the mark,” said DSW Nahar, who was a part of the meeting.

NAAC guidelines prescribe that institutes of higher education should not only have adequate infrastructure, but should also have sufficient “resources allocated for upkeep of infrastructure”, along with “regular maintenance and period replenishment of infrastructure”. Although new hostels have been constructed at the university in the recent years, its last annual budget displayed that the income generated from these hostels were less than the projected income.

Committee members said that the hostels are equipped with enough resources to maintain infrastructural quality and sanitation. “Apart from that, we will highlight all the recent developments such as the biogas plant in hostel 3, which is in pipeline. The plant will use bio waste from the hostels to produce biogas,” said Neena Caplash, DSW women. She added, “We will also be looking into mechanisation, in terms of vending machines that we use at hostels, besides the mechanised processes that we may utilise in the mess kitchens.”

Another officials at PU said that the NAAC officials may ask to visit the hostels at random and thus, the administrations were preparing in every possible way. “They look out not only for basic infrastructure, but also the innovations that have been put into work in terms of conservation practices. We will develop a bio plant and will also be looking at water conservation practices to be taken up at hostels. Each hostel needs its own selling point in terms of innovation,” said the official.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App