PU Syndicate to discuss execution of MoU between varsity’s UIPS and Monash University

The MoU will also open avenues for more diverse academic exchange between the two universities, if agreed upon by both the parties. (File) The MoU will also open avenues for more diverse academic exchange between the two universities, if agreed upon by both the parties. (File)

In Panjab University’s Syndicate meeting on Sunday, the members will discuss the execution of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) of the varsity and the Brain Research Institute Sunway, a component of the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences from Monash University in Malaysia.

The two universities, Panjab University and Monash University, had agreed upon the MoU in December and a final approval of PU’s Syndicate is awaited for the MoU, which will be applicable for a period of five years from the time of its implementation.

The purpose of the MoU is to allow for exchange of faculties, academic and administrative staff, perform co-operative research between the universities, conduct student exchange programmes, joint research and other academic programmes. The MoU will also open avenues for more diverse academic exchange between the two universities, if agreed upon by both the parties.

“We have had good relations with Monash University for a while now, so this is only an outcome of our relations,” says Professor Kanwaljeet Chopra, Chairperson of UIPS. Several students of UIPS have been a part of the exchange programmes, during which they have spent four to six months at Monash University, undertaking a part of their PhD research there. “The Neuroscience department at Monash University is good, like ours. We have held annual neuroscience schools at UIPS previously and faculty from Monash University have been a part of it,” says Chopra.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App