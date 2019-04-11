Panjab University syndicate approves increase in number of seats

Panjab University Syndicate on Wednesday approved to increase the number of seats in various courses. The syndicate which met on Wednesday approved the to increase the number of seats in University Institute of Law Studies (UILS), Microbial Biotechnology, Police Administration and Centre for Social Work. However, the increase in seats were less than that proposed earlier.

In M Sc Microbial Biotechnology 5 seats were increased, in UILS 10 seats LLM (morning) and 10 seats for LLM (evening) were increased. Three seats were increased in M.A Police Administration and in three seats in Master of Social Work.

The syndicate in its meeting also decided to give time to DAV College sector 10 to meet the conditions for affiliation. It was discussed that students of session 2018-19 will be allowed to sit in the examination in June this year. Institute of Management DAV college was on the conditional affiliation with PU which ended in March this year. PU Registrar, Karamjeet Singh said, “We have not given them the affiliation. We decided to allow the existing students of the college to sit in the examination so that their time will not get wasted.”

“We have given them time till June to meet conditions for affiliation and if they will not comply with the affiliation conditions we will not grant them extension in affiliation,” he said.

A committee will be formed by the Vice-Chancellor to look into the issue of NRI fee structure and NRI seats for session 2019-20.

“For the issue of NRI fee structure and NRI seats, a committee will be formed under the supervision of Vice-Chancellor which will look into it,” told Karamjeet Singh

The syndicate has also given nod to introduce Panjab University Common Entrance Test (PU-CET) for the admission in Master in Social Work.

Syndicate member, Rajesh Gill said, “We have agreed to introduce the PU-CET for admission in Social work.”

Syndicate did not approve the request of 19 senators to to convene a special meeting of senators. The members of senate on March 1 had written a letter to PU Vice-Chancellor to convene an immediate meeting of senators.

Calling the move by the syndicate as undemocratic, senator Subhash Sharma in his statement said, “The decision of Syndicate to reject the request of requisition of special senate meeting by 19 members is not only undemocratic but also unlawful as it is the complete violation of the PU calendar.”

“The PU calendar clearly says that the role of syndicate is only to fix the date and it cannot deliberate the issue,” he said.

The syndicate has also approved to conduct PU Migration Entrance in Engineering Test (PUMEET), the entrance test for admitting students through migration B.E. (Ist Year) will be conducted in the last week of May 2019.