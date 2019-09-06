Panjab University goes to vote today: 1,008 cops on student poll duty

TO MAINTAIN law and order in Chandigarh during the Panjab University Student Council elections on Friday, 1008 police personnel were deputed. Police personnel will be deputed on their duty points till the completion of counting. Half of the police force will be deployed throughout Friday night.

Personnel were deployed in and around the Panjab University and 11 others PU affiliated colleges in Chandigarh. Eight SP and DSPs, eight SHOs, 18 Inspector rank officers and 974 other police personnel will be on duty at PU campuses in Sector 14 and 25 and city colleges. “Special teams of women officers will be deployed at girl’s colleges where elections are going to take place. search operations have also been conducted at PU hostels to avoid any untoward incident and to restrain the unauthorised entry of outsiders,”, said a police officer. There are 62 departments and around 16138 votes will be polled at 167 polling booths (28 buildings), whereas for evening studies there are 1500 votes.