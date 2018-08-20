Left, right and Student Centre: Excitement for PU student election yet to build up on campus

President Jaspreet Brar (center) from PUSU party with their supporters during the panel announcement for upcoming student elections at student Center in Panjab University Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) President Jaspreet Brar (center) from PUSU party with their supporters during the panel announcement for upcoming student elections at student Center in Panjab University Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Elections to the Panjab University Campus Student Council are around the corner, but excitement is yet to build up on campusTHERE IS certain disquiet at the iconic Student Centre at Panjab University, with just a little over two weeks left for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections. The “round” building, as all the students like to call it, almost stands forlorn in the centre of the area that is the beating heart of the campus. This large mass of concrete houses the office of the student council that has four representatives elected to it every year.

This is where the campaigning begins and ends, where speeches are made to draw in voters, plays are staged to make a point, and thousands of colourful stickers lie battered and abandoned at the end of it all. There are, however, those in the crowd with party colours stamped to their chests, but even their uncertain steps do not go unnoticed. Only Pankaj Jakhar, the “poster boy” of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), seems to be making any eye contact with students who pass his blue posters tacked at “designated spaces” on the campus.

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s win in the Vidhan Sabha elections paved the way for the NSUI to record a thumping victory in the PUCSC elections. The youth wing of the Congress won three posts of president, vice-president and secretary, with the fourth decisively going to the newbie, Indian Students’ Association (ISA).

This year, the NSUI’s campaign has hit the wrong notes right from the beginning. Jakhar, who was given a party post of president, was arrested with notorious gangster Sampath Nehra in a case of car theft in 2016. Also, the allegations of sexual harassment against the party’s national president, Fairoz Khan, have not gone down well with the other student organisations on a campus that has over 50 per cent female students.

Nishant Kaushal, president of PUCSC 2016, says, “Kaafi thanda mahaul hai iss baar (There’s low energy on campus this time). This never happens so close to the elections; otherwise there’s frenzy, tireless campaigning. Too much involvement in social media has stopped students from going into huddles. There’s more mud-slinging on WhatsApp groups and the social media than any real debate or discussion on the campus.”

Kaushal was the face of the election when the oldest homegrown party, the Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU), came to power for the first time in six years. Now even he has changed parties and moved to the Himachal Pradesh Students’ Union (HPSU). “I am a PhD scholar and I realised I do not have too much time to spare for student activism. So, I decided to move to a party where I can do my bit to help the students of my own state,” he adds. In 2016, he says, the PUSU joined hands with the Student Front which was a “rogue” faction of the NSUI. But in 2017, the Student Front merged with its parent party and fought the elections as a united front.

This year, it is not so much about factions as it is about smaller campus parties popping up in the run-up to the polls that will be held either in the first or second week of September. At least one of them, the Students Federation of Panjab University (SFPU), has been making a lot of noise since it was formed in June. As result of some student leaders breaking away from bigger parties such as PUSU and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the SFPU was active during admission season and is trying to focus on major issues faced by students on the south campus of PU. This campus is home to University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and HS Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

Karanbir Singh Randhawa, joint secretary of PUCSC 2017, says, “Too many parties are in the race this time. No one is taking any chances; everyone wants to give it a shot. This can be a result of disenchantment with major parties that are politically affiliated.” Randhawa, formerly in Akali-oriented Students’ Organisation of India (SOI), contested the 2017 election as a candidate of the ISA.

In 2017, the number of registered parties was 21. This time, he adds, there are 25. However, more than the number of parties, he is worried about the student turnout on polling day. Student leaders say PU’s track record in this matter has been less than satisfactory. They do not expect more than 60 per cent polling this year too. Only 62 per cent students voted in 2017 while 67 per cent voted in 2016.

Harasees Chahal, SFPU leader and one of the few women on the campus holding a party post, says, “It should be the responsibility of the authorities to maintain a certain standard of polling by announcing the dates in the middle of the week. A majority of students go home during the elections because they are announced right before the weekend.”

Kaushal says polling day is considered a holiday. Moreover, it is too much of a hassle for day scholars because the gates get jammed with outsiders trying to enter and the security restrictions end up becoming a source of harassment.

“I have a feeling there will be less voting this time, especially when it comes to the first-year students. Things are moving at a sluggish pace, there’s no activism. This will discourage the new students from joining parties and casting their votes,” says Randhawa. Even Kuldeep Smagh, party president of PUSU, says students are taking it easy this year. “The energy levels are low. While new students promise to go and vote, they generally avoid joining parties at this stage. But they are walking up to us to get their work done and maybe that will work in our favour,” he adds.

Although parties are yet to announce their candidates for the election, like every year, memes and cartoons have surfaced on the social media either parodying popular student leaders or depicting major issues typical to the university campus.

When it comes to issue-based politics on the campus, the student organisations are largely focusing on hostel allotment and condition of hostels this year. Student leaders say a lack of transparency in allotting hostels on part of the authorities creates a gap between them and students, and as a result, new students have no choice but to come to them. As of now, 2,000 hostel applications are pending with the office of the Dean of Student Welfare.

Other issue that has emerged is the shortage of e-rickshaws and to make the service free of cost. Quality of education on the campus, academic environment, more fellowships for PhD scholars, all-inclusive and eco-friendly campus are also among the issues being raised by student parties.

Last year, the elections came soon after one of the biggest protests the campus has witnessed: the fee hike issue. In March 2017, in many courses, the fee was hiked by almost up to 1,000 per cent. This led to all the student parties, spearheaded by the Students for Society (SFS), to unite and raise their voice against the authorities. In April, the issue culminated in a clash between police and students, forcing the university to roll back the hike.

However, the burning issues of last year are not being raised. The call for a safer campus for women and curbing sexual harassment on the campus is missing. The previous session not only witnessed a major decision by the Senate to oust a professor charged with sexual harassment, but also a major case of sexual harassment against a professor of the dental college. Student organisations, including NSUI, SFS and SOI, were active throughout the year in channelling ‘Pinjra Tod’ on the campus. But not many are talking about women’s issues this time.

Harman Deep, spokesperson for the SFS, says, “More than student politics, it is important to see how the politics among the authorities hinders progress at the university. The decision in the sexual harassment case at the dental college is pending because the Senate did not take it up at the appropriate time.”

He too agrees that there is uncertainty on the campus. The new Vice-Chancellor joined on July 22 and all the stakeholders, including teachers and students, are trying to find their footing in the current scenario. “There is no activism at the ground level. But this is the kind of environment where outcomes will be extreme. Either students will become too active or there will be no voice at all,” he adds.

The SFS, riding high on its success during the fee hike issue, lost the elections by a margin of 611 votes for second time in a row in 2017. The Left-aligned party has seen an unprecedented rise on the campus in the last three years. In 2015, the party was the first to speak out openly against sexual harassment on the campus and has remained at the forefront of addressing women’s issues. Breaking the mould of the Big Four, PUSU, SOPU, NSUI and SOI, the SFS has emerged as a strong contender with their unique style of campaigning that includes poetry, music and ‘nukkad nataks’.

Rumours of the ABVP forcing first-year students in some departments to chant ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ are doing the rounds this election season. Many are saying some ABVP leaders chant these slogans during their door-to-door campaigning.

Harmanjot Singh Gill, senior leader of the ABVP, says, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with chanting ‘Vande Mataram’ during campaigning. The allegations of students being forced are misplaced.” Many student leaders say the new V-C’s ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have given a new lease of life to the ABVP. The recruitment of the party has increased, but their brand of “divisive and nationalist” politics will never work at PU, they add.

“At the end of the day, regionalism and hooliganism aside, students over here vote for those who they think can represent them in the best way through hard work,” says Iqbalpreet Singh Takhar, the SOI presidential candidate. The SOI was the first party to announce their presidential candidate and also an alliance with the Pal Pehelwan Students’ Organisation (PPSO).

