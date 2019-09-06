Panjab University Student Council elections: Security beefed up on campus

IN VIEW of the student council elections at Panjab University today, the university remained highly fortified by police officials on Thursday. Around seven police officers, including lady officers could be seen at all gates.

Checking was conducted at all the three gates of the university and cars were checked for all kinds of material.

“No untoward incident came to light today. No banned material was found in the cars at the gates. Students were being asked for identity cards too. We are trying our best to keep these elections peaceful and fair”, said SHO of the Sector 11 Police Station, Inspector Rajeev Kumar.

Owing to the checking, long traffic jams could be seen near the gates.

“I was coming for my lecture but forgot my id card at home. The officer on the gate asked me to go back and get it if I wanted to enter. Since I live nearby, I went back, got the card and have now returned”, said a student waiting to enter the campus.

The Chandigarh Police took out a flag march on the campus late evening on Friday and appealed for peace on the campus, to ensure that elections be completed in a fair and peaceful manner. “Due to elections, PU is completely under us. There were 150 police officials inside PU today. Tomorrow, officials four times this number will be on duty. This flag march is also a warning to the anti-social element, we are ready and they better not interrupt the process of the elections”, added Inspector Rajeev Kumar.