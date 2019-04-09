Panjab University stands ninth in innovation in Atal Ranking of Institutions

CHANDIGARH’S PANJAB University (PU) stood ninth in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind announced the rankings under the umbrella of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) at an award ceremony held in New Delhi Monday.

The Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) under the NIRF were introduced this year for the first time. It is an initiative of ministry of human resource development (MHRD) to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” among students and faculty.

Rankings were announced in nine categories under the NIRF. In the category of pharmacy, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research slipped to the third position from first last year, while the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, second rank in this category.

The major indicators for ARIIA were budget, expenses to support and revenue generated (20 marks), infrastructures and facilities to support innovations and start-ups (10 marks), awareness activities for promoting idea generation and innovation (20 marks), promotion and supporting entrepreneurship development (20 marks), intellectual property (IP) generation, technology transfer and commercialization (14 marks), innovative learning methods and courses (10 marks), and innovations in governance of the institution (6 marks).

Overall, PU ranked 34th among all institutes and universities in the country in the NIRF. The university has slipped by one position from last time. In the universities category under NIRF, PU stood 21st while it was 20th last year. In the category of engineering, PU ranked 54th position while it was 59th last time.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Raj Kumar along with IQAC Director Professor Ashish Jain and Professor Kanwaljit Chopra, chairperson, UIPS, were present on the occasion to receive the award and certificate at a ceremony held in Vidhan Bhawan, New Delhi. This time, PU had an overall score of 51.25 while Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras that bagged the first position in the country had an overall score of 83.88.