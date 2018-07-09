Panjab University Senate meeting: Around 80 items were on agenda

Panjab University building. Panjab University building.

The agenda of the Senate meeting Sunday contained around 80 items, including those pending from previous meetings. Among these were important student-related items including the decision on the sexual harassment charges against Prof Devinder Preet Singh of HS Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

However, only 16 out of 93 Senators attended the meeting that was adjourned after two hours. On Saturday, a majority of the Syndicate members also boycotted the meeting after a group of Senators and Syndics met in the morning to express displeasure over Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover’s comments in a media report dated July 5 which allegedly showed them in poor light.

Prof Chaman Lal, who was present at the meeting, said, “A lot of money goes behind holding the Senate meetings. Even dissatisfied members should have marked their attendance to uphold the democratic spirit. If they had issues, they could have registered their dissent during the meeting.”

This year, at least one meeting has been held every month, whereas only four Senate meetings are held annually. Yet, the items remain unresolved. It is not yet clear whether the V-C will chair another meeting before his term ends on July 22. Some Senators have written an open letter to him stating that they will not take part in any meeting chaired by him.

While the decision in the sexual harassment charges against Devinder Preet Singh was highly anticipated, it could not be discussed due to thin attendance.

Other important matters included Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions along with fee structure of the new girls’ hostel for the new session, recommendations of the committee on governance reforms and fee structure of NRI and foreign national students, among others.

“The development in the last few days is sad. It is unfortunate that we could not take up important agenda related to faculty and students. Over six months have passed, but we have not been able to complete the agenda on any given day,” said Prof Rajat Sandhir, a member of Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH).

Senator Prof Rajesh Gill, who did not attend the meeting, questioned why the agenda was never completed even after holding so many meetings.

“The agenda should be taken up properly at every meeting. In my experience, this does not happen and even today, I’m sure that important items would not have been taken up on priority,” she said.

Prof Gill claimed that the V-C had ruined the whole governance system and took up items in which he had a ‘personal interest’. “Only 20 per cent of the agenda is covered each meeting. But the making of agenda is political and taking up of it is also political; everything is manoeuvred,” she added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App