Panjab University: Sath turns into student body from discussion group

Panjab University’s student-led discussion group, Sath, was officially established as a student organisation, with the announcement of its organisational structure on Monday.

Formed on the principle of ‘Punjab Jeonda Guran De Naa Te’, the organisation inducted Juzar Singh (department of Mass Communication) as Mukh Sevadar. Whereas, Sukhminder Singh (Political Science department), Sarabjeet Singh (Geology department) and Gurjant Singh (Philosophy department) were inducted as the organisation’s executive committee members.

With an aim to propagate Guru Nanak’s message of peace, divine justice and well being of all, Sath has been functioning as a discussion group, on the PU campus, over the past two years. Mukh Sevadar Juzhar Singh said, “There are certain limitations as a discussion group. More people can join a student body. Earlier, we could only organise seminars and film screenings. Now we can do more.”

On contesting in the upcoming elections, Juzhar said, “It has not been decided yet. We plan to hold a meeting and decide on the same within the next three days.”