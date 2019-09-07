Panjab University: Result out, protest over it continues

Controversy marred the final hours of counting of votes at Panjab University’s gymnasium hall on Friday. The clash occurred between INSO and NSUI regarding the counting of votes for the post of secretary.

Advertising

While in the initial hours, INSO’s candidate Gaurav Duhan was leading, the figures altered with the counting of the votes of the UIET department. Following the counting of the UIET’s votes late in the evening, NSUI’s Tegbir, who was trailing behind, took the lead and won the post by a margin of just ten votes. Tegbir won 3,188 votes and Gaurav received 3,178 votes.

Following the development, members of both the parties gathered at the gymnasium hall around the university officials, who were counting the votes, and INSO requested that UIET’s votes be counted again. The re-count was done by the officials, re-affirming that INSO lost by a margin of ten votes. However, the party further requested that the votes of all the departments be counted again.

The university officials did not give in to the request. The final result was approved the DSW and the official announcement of the election result was made.

Advertising

As NSUI began their celebrations, INSO members remained at the gymnasium hall in protest, demanding a complete re-counting of votes of all the departments for the secretary post.

“It is a scheme to make us lose. In the 2016 elections, re-counting was done till 10.30 pm. Why is it not being done this time in our case?” asked INSO’s student leader Rajat Nain.

Meanwhile, NSUI’s student leader Jashan Kamboj said, “There is no question of re-counting at all. Re-counting of the UIET has already been done according to their request. They protesting only because they have lost.”