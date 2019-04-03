Panjab University reschedules entrance exams

Panjab University entrance exam: The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has rescheduled the dates of conducting the entrance exam for undergraduate courses including LLB. The PU-CET or PU common entrance test has been rescheduled from April 28 to April 30, 2019. The entrance exam for five-year integrated course BA-LLB which was scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2019 has been postponed to June 16.

Advertising

The online applications for the common entrance exams will begin from April 5, 2019 (Friday). Candidates can apply at the official website, puchd.ac.in. The application process for law courses will begin from April 15, 2019 (Monday), according to the official notification.

From this year onwards, PU will conduct an entrance exam for admission to MA economics course. Candidates will have to answer 75 multiple choice-based questions within the duration of 1.5 hours. Each question will be of one mark each. For every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted.

Meanwhile, the admissions for the postgraduate dental courses at the varsity have already begun. Interested candidates can send a demand draft in favour of ‘Registrar, Panjab University, Chandigarh’ payable at Chandigarh. Fee for unreserved categories is Rs 1,500 and for SC/ST and PwD category candidates, it is Rs 750.

Advertising

Meanwhile, admissions to other state and central universities have also begun.

University of Hyderabad admissions 2019: The online application process has begun and will conclude on May 3, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, uohyd.ac.in.The entrance exam will be conducted from May 27 to May 31, 2019.

Maritime University admissions 2019: Candidates will have to appear for a Common Entrance Test to be eligible for admission. Selected candidates will then have to undergo counselling. Registrations for the CET will conclude on May 5, 2019 and entrance exam to be conducted on June 1, 2019.

NSD admissions 2019: The application process has begun and will conclude on April 15, 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the course at the official website, nsd.gov.in.

Lucknow University admissions 2019: The University of Lucknow has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level courses at its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Online application procedure has started and will conclude on April 15, 2019 (without late fee) while candidates can submit applications till April 20, 2019, with late fee payment.