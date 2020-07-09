Panjab University releases application form, postpones entrance exams till October

Panjab University (PU) campus Panjab University (PU) campus

The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has postponed its entrance exams to be held in October. The delay has been caused due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. By this rate, the classes for the new batch at the varsity will only resume by November. As per the revised schedule, the PU CET – entrance exams for undergraduate courses and entrance exams for BA, BCom, LLB (Hons) five year integrated courses will be held on October 4.

The PU Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to postgraduate courses will be held on October 10 and 11 while PUTHAT will be held on October 16 and PUMEET, PULEET will be held on October 18. Entrance test for LLB (three-year course), MBA executive, MPhil – PhD admissions will be held on October 22, 30, and November 7, as per the official notice.

Keeping in view the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic, the dates of the various entrance tests for the session 2020-21have been extended as under: pic.twitter.com/4sx5nNh8ZT — Panjab University (@OfficialPU) July 8, 2020

The application form for admission has been released at the official websites, onlineadmissions.ouchd.ac.in and ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in. The application form is available till August 8 and candidates can pay the fee till August 10.

There are several courses including MPharm, MTech, MSc, MEdg, MLib and Information Science, BA (Hons) in Economics, BA (Hons), B.Lib. and Information Science; B.Ed. Special Education (Learning Disability), P.G. Diploma Courses, diploma course among others which do not require an entrance test, however, candidates have to still fill the online application form for admission.

