Panjab University PU BA LLB results 2019 declared, how to check via website

Panjab University BA LLB results 2019: Panjab University has declared the results of BA LLB examinations on Wednesday, June 26. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website puchd.ac.in.

PU BA LLB results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘PU BA LLB result 2019’

Step 2: Enter your roll number, registration number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Panjab University will also release the merit list after the declaration of results.

This year, the The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has introduced an entrance exam for admission to MA Economics programme. The admissions to the same were earlier conducted on the basis of merit. The decision will be implemented from coming academic season 2019-20 onwards.

The entrance exam is expected to be on the format of the already existing admission test for PG-level courses in the varsity. Candidates will have to answer 75 multiple choice-based questions within the duration of 1.5 hours.

Each question will be of one mark each. For every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted

The proposal of conducting entrance exam was made by the economics department and was passed in the day-long meeting of Senate, a governing body at the university.