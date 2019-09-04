Panjab University polls: UIET, UILS become focal point of leaders

Comprising the largest share of voters, University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and University Institute of Engineering and Technology have become of the focal point of student council elections at Panjab University, over the years, with political parties selecting a majority of candidates from these two departments.

Advertising

According to data, UIET boasts 2,638 voters and will have 24 polling booths, whereas, UILS has 1,475 voters and will have 12 polling booths in the electiosn this year.

The SOI’s presidential candidate, Chetan Chaudhary, a BTech graduate from UIET, who opted for MA Urdu instead of pursuing MTech, to remain at UIET for contesting PU elections, said, “I was wait list rank one for MTech at UIET. However, the date for filing the nomination was coming close and I did not want to lose out on my chance to contest elections, so I decided to take admission in Urdu. Seats largely remain vacant in Urdu.”

The NSUI’s presidential candidate Nikhil Narmeta is also a final year student at UIET, whereas, the party’s candidate for the secretary post, Tegbir Singh is also a student at UIET. “More candidates are picked up from these departments as they represent a good majority of voters. It is natural for us to pick more candidates from these colleges,” said NSUI’s president, Sachin Galav.

The ABVP’s presidential candidate Paras Rattan is a third year student of UILS. While, the SFI’s candidate for vice-president, Shabana Anasari is also a student of UILS. A second year UIET student, Vibhor said, “They pick up a candidate from here because that person is a known face in the department and so it will fetch them votes. If they pick up someone from the other departments, the parties will have to put an effort to make the candidate known in UIET. If candidates are not popular here, they lose out on a major vote share and it is not an easy task to popularise a new person in such a huge department.”