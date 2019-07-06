Panjab University: PhDs on reusable diapers to detachable clothes

The first ever PhD of University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development, Panjab University, was awarded to Meeta Gawri in April this year. The current batch of research scholars in the department are working on issues that affect daily life.

Charu Kohili, who submitted her PhD recently, did it on developing re-usable, environment and baby-friendly diapers. She said, “Today we face many environmental problems. The current lot of baby diapers in the market uses synthetic material which is harmful for a baby’s skin. Once we dispose it, a diaper takes 500 years to completely mix in the soil.” She developed a prototype of a re-usable, biodegradable diaper during her PhD. “My product is made from natural materials and most importantly it has passed the skin sensitivity test which makes it perfect for babies,” she added.

Megha Bakshi, who started her PhD in 2015, researched on the topic, ‘Influence of teacher’s ensemble on classroom behaviour of students.’ She said, “I was unmarried when I initially began teaching. I used to wear casual clothes to class. My dressing style changed a bit after marriage. I began wearing suits. If a teacher is formally dressed. students feel he/she has immense subject knowledge. And, they feel the teacher is strict.”

Ravneet Kaur, who has worked on designing garments for patients to wear after or before a surgery, said, “There is a need to improve garments in terms of comfort, aesthetics. The garments should ensure privacy for the patient. For example, if the doctor has to examine the arm of a patient, he should not have to ask the patient to remove his shirt.”

On being asked how she has solved the issue, she said, “I have developed clothes which ensure privacy for the patient. If you want to examine an arm, just remove the cloth piece near the arm and not the whole shirt. My clothing also provides under tapes below the buttons. Some patients are not comfortable if the buttons are lose and their skin shows from space between buttons. This will solve that issue.”