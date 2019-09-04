Panjab University: Parties pitch their tents as poll draws near

Written by Manik Berry

Advertising

Gearing up for the last bout of promotions and campaigning, the SOI alliance, ABVP alliance and the NSUI have pitched their tents on the campus to host meetings and prepare promotional material for their candidates.

The tents, located between boys hostel 2 and the university’s admin block were pitched on Monday. A workers of one of the parties said, they hold two meetings every day, one at 9 am and the other at 9 pm. These tents are also used by the party workers to make charts, posters and other artwork used in campaigning.

Seated inside the combined tent of SOI, PUSU, ISA, HPSU and HIMSU, Devak Soni, party president of SOI said, “These tents are playing an important role in campaigning as we all meet here and decide our strategy for the elections. Here we also design the charts we have to use for our campaign.”

Advertising

One of the party workers said, “The handmade campaign material is pocket-friendly on the budget and also promotes teamwork.”

In the tent of ABVP, INSO and HPSU party members, along with panelists, strategise regarding their rallies and campaigning activities.

However, while three of the parties have functioning tents, parties, including SFS, have not followed suit. The SFS has decided to not put up a tent. Priya, the presidential candidate from SFS, said “We have never put up tents since we are powered by student’s money. We think the money used for putting up a tent to host meetings can rather be further utilised for better purposes.”

Meanwhile, Manoaj Lubana, a senior leaders of NSUI said, “Elections come as a celebration to us, as we get to gather and decide the campaign strategies.”

The tents are provided by the university at a charge of INR 400 for a 15×15 tent, along with additional expenses of fans, chairs and curtains.