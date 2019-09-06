Pamphlets distributed against SFS

A day prior to Panjab University elections, pamphlets were found distributed in the campus against SFS, despite the code of conduct prohibiting any such canvassing.

Advertising

One of the students, who was handing out these pamphlets at the Student Centre, said that it is not in violation of the code of conduct as they are hand-written.

When contacted, DSW Emmanuel Nahar, who is also the Returning Officer of the election, said, “The hand-written part is okay but it still stands against the rules to distribute any kind of material a day prior to voting. We will definitely take strict action against it once the polling is over.”

The pamphlet had a news article against SFS that was printed in 2015. Alongside is the picture of the SFS president Kanupriya where she can be seen sitting in a protest allegedly seeking a separate Punjab, on the Independence Day.

Advertising

Alleging that NSUI was behind distributing these pamphlets, SFS presidential candidate Priya said,”Propaganda has always been NSUI’s tool one day prior to polling. This hasn’t happened for the first time. Even when SFS wasn’t as strong, propaganda against SOPU and PUSU was commonplace. NSUI is clearly scared.”

Some of these pamphlets tried to portray NSUI as “an inclusive party which has representatives from all around India”, writing “United India”, while putting question marks in front of pictures of SFS candidates, suggesting that they hail only from Punjab and have written “Divided India”. Phrases such as “Real face of SFS” and “Boycott SFS” were used in these pamphlets.

Meanwhile, the NSUI campus president, Sachin Galav, while defending the pamphlet, said, “Even if the pamphlet is being distributed, what is wrong with it”. But he was also quick to add that his party had nothing to do with it. He added that NSUI and SFS had a neck to neck fight this year. ‘’This propaganda is being done by SFS, which has been spreading rumours about Jashan Kamboj signing the fee hike documents.’’