Panjab University: NSUI protests against fee hike; PSU Lalkaar puts up book stall

Opposing the fee hike at Panjab University, in effect from the new academic session, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the university’s vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar’s office on Tuesday.

The NSUI alleged that the university’s fee is hiked by 5 per cent every year. Vishal Chaudhary, the party’s national secretary said,”Fees is being hiked unnecessarily and the additional fees is not even used for infrastructural development at the university. Ankit Nain, Harjot Gill, Pargat Brar are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike till their demands are met and authorities change their stance.”

Later, the university’s DSW Prof Emanual Nahar met the student protesters and assured them that the issue of fee hike will be raised in the upcoming senate meeting on August 22.

PSU Lalkaar puts up book stall

Highlighting their focus on education, the PSU Lalkaar put up a bookstall at Student Centre on Tuesday. The party leaders said, its main objective was not to win elections, but to inculcate an intellectual curiosity among students, and literature was a good means to do it.

Amandeep, a first-year law student working as a volunteer at the stall, said, “There are some books which are not available easily. We are bringing those books to the campus and to the different colleges. This time we have brought literature in three languages and it includes works of revolutionary writers like Tagore, Bhagat Singh and Premchand.”

She further added, “We are volunteers. We are doing this out of our own will, to make the students explore a progressive culture. We are not here for profit. The books are being sold for cheap. Our range starts from Rs 5 and goes upto Rs 300-400.”

The bookstall will be there at Student Centre on Wednesday.