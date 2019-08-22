Panjab University: NSUI faction joins ABVP

A faction of NSUI members, led by Anant Chaudhary, joined the ABVP on Wednesday. Chaudhary said, he was inspired by the ideology of the organisation, the sense of nationalism of the ABVP members. The erstwhile NSUI members, who joined ABVP with Chaudhary, included Karan Bajaj from Law department, Prince and Deepak Rana from Sociology department, Amrit from Physics department, Aman and Rohan from Mathematics department, Sachin Miroch from BABED, Saksham from UBS, and, Ajeet Singh and Pushpinder from Punjabi department.

Chaudhary said, “ABVP is keeping the idea of nation first while it works in educational institutions, which makes it unique among other student parties. This nationalistic approach inspired us to join ABVP. We want to contribute to the society as well as the nation.’’

ABVP Panjab University President Kuldeep Panghal welcomed the newcomers. ‘’It is good to see individuals who wants to work for the nation while studying,’’ he said.

ABVP PU Secretary Parwinder Singh said, ‘’I hope all of us work together like a family and get the results we seek.’’

Party members Vinod Dahiya and Sumit Ruhal said, the new members will energise the organisation.