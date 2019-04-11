Panjab University hostelers give thumbs down to proposed biometric attendance

STUDENTS OF Panjab University (PU) expressed their disapproval of the proposed introduction of biometric attendance in hostels, stressing that the administration should focus on the varsity’s necessities rather than curbing the free movement of hostelers.

A standing committee on Tuesday approved the introduction of biometric attendance in all hostels. The committee comprising of Dean Student Welfare (DSW) Emmanual Nahar, Dean Security Prof Ashwani Koul, Syndic Navdeep Goyal, PU student council Vice-President Daler Singh, Ameer Sultana also asked the university to float tenders for biometric machines.

Students said that the proposed plan is difficult to implement and will curb the free movement of students in hostels. Anmoldeep Singh of the public administration department, who lives in Hostel 5, said, “The university should look at the basic problems faced by students first. This should be first implemented for the staff members. Why are students being put under surveillance like this? ”

Rajwinder Singh of the community education department and hosteler, said, “We are not employees of this university. On one hand, the university is increasing the fees every year because they are in a financial crunch and on the other hand they want to waste money on these things.”

Dean Security Prof Ashwani Koul said, “This is a good idea for increasing the security of hostels. I would suggest that there should be only one entry and exit in all hostels where this provision is suggested to be implemented.”

“We recommended it because there were problems of attendance in hostels. It will be taken up by Syndicate and if they approve it, then implementation will be chalked out,” said Ameer Sultana, a member of the committee.