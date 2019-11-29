Panjab University Global Alumni Meet: Alumni welcome event, but say too little too late

Awardees during Global Alumni Meet at Law Auditorium, Panjab University. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Awardees during Global Alumni Meet at Law Auditorium, Panjab University. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Panjab University commenced its first Global Alumni Meet on Thursday. Even as the alumni welcomed the move, many spoke to Newsline expressing their discontent with the lack of efforts made by the alumni association to strengthen the network until now.

“Yes, we are happy that the move to hold a university wide alumni meet was finally made, but I believe this is too little of an effort made too late. However, Deepti has done a lot to make this happen, and I hope efforts like these are made in the future as well,” said Baljeet Singh, referring to Deepti Gupta, Dean Alumni Relations at PU. Singh, who is an alumnus from the class of 1966, added there is a lot to be gained from PU’s alumni, but authorities have not reached out extensively to them.

“We hope spending time at the university will allow you all to see the ways in which you can contribute to it,” said Deepti Gupta at the inaugural session of the Global Meet, where PU alumnus and Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora was present as guest of honour, along with Mia Yen, Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh.

“You can contribute by aiding our students and faculty with research grants and of course when you visit different sections of the university, you will have an idea about how you can provide aid in infrastructure maintenance. Of course those who have carried their cheque books with them are most welcome at the event,” added Gupta while wrapping up the inaugural session where seven alumni were honoured for their achievements in their respective fields.

A total of 21 alumni will be honoured at the event, Gupta claimed that the remaining 13 alumni will be honoured on Friday, the second day of the meet. “It is good that they are honouring these alumni, it boosts their morale, but some of us have been associated with the university since ages and have even tried to donate funds, but the university authorities have been unresponsive. It’s ridiculous,” expressed Paramjit Singh, former registrar at the university and a professor of chemical engineering, who passed out from PU’s Chemical Engineering Department in 1966.

This idea of the Global Alumni event was reportedly conceived by the university’s Vice Chancellor, to rectify this lack of alumni network and raise funds for the university through the alumni’s contributions.

“They are not as many people here as I had envisioned. Hopefully there will be more in the subsequent years,” remarked Paramjit Singh. Pointing to the crowd gathered to eat lunch, he added, “Even what seems like a crowd here consists mostly of current students getting in on the free meal.”

