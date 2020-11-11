Panjab University: Former student leaders protest at varsity, allege VC a puppet in the hands of ‘BJP-RSS’

Panjab University's Teachers Body, the Syndics as well as the senators have written to the UT Administrators, the University VC and even the Chancellor Naidu regarding the matter but no response has come of it as yet.

FORMER STUDENT leaders of Panjab University including now President Punjab Youth Congress and MLA from Dhuri Punjab reached the premises of the varsity, Tuesday to protest against the delay of senate body elections of the university.

Levelling allegations, they said that the “VC was acting under the guidance of RSS to destroy the Fundamental structure of university by ending its democratic process.”

“These representatives belonging to different political groups gathered together to oppose the autocracy by the PU authorities in the name of COVID and the UT administration,” said a press statement released by the student leaders.

Calling the Vice-chancellor Raj Kumar “a puppet to the present RSS-BJP regime,” the leaders termed the delay in holding of senate elections an ‘excuse and a back-hand’ in trying to implement the Board of Governance that would comprise only the nominated members by the Central Government and hence dismantle the senate.

“This is a blatant attack on the autonomy and democracy of Panjab University. The representatives were of the view that by scrapping the senate, the center is eying to capture the academics, culture, and state rights of the Panjab University. The agenda of centralisation and saffronisation of educational institutes will not be tolerated by the stakeholders of the PU. The representatives are closely familiar with the rebellious spirit and the culture of protest and dissent that an institute of higher education must hold. There will be no stone left unturned to sharpen this struggle with coordinated efforts of the present and past representatives of the student council, alumni as well as the students of this University in the upcoming days,” student leaders including current Panjab University’s president Chetan Chaudhary and former leader from SFS Kanwalpreet Kaur said.

Brinder Dhilon, President PYC talking to the media at the university said, “The RSS-BJP led government has tried to intervene in the internal matters of AMU, JNU and other universities across the country. They were facing trouble applying their rules at this university and thus demolished the senate body which acted as a hurdle to their autonomous decision making. The VC was appointed from outside Punjab and yet, after he was unable to enforce his own will, the BJP used the pandemic as a means to destroy PU’s senate structure. These evil intentions of them will not be fulfilled while the student leaders of the varsity live.”

The elections for the senate body supposed to be held this year had initially been postponed for two months by the vice chancellor on August 15 citing the pandemic regulations and then postponed again indefinitely by the Chandigarh administration via orders released on October 17.

The university as well as the UT administration has seen continued protests against their decision of not holding the elections.

Even though after students protests outside the UT secretariat Monday had led to the UT Advisor stating on record that the VC may approach the DC Chandigarh for permissions for the elections, no such step has yet been initiated at the VC’s end.

Panjab University’s Teachers Body, the Syndics as well as the senators have written to the UT Administrators, the University VC and even the Chancellor Naidu regarding the matter but no response has come of it as yet.

