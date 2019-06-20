Panjab University fails to figure in top 1,000 universities of the world

In a major setback for Panjab University, it has failed to figure in the top 1,000 universities of the world in QS World University Rankings – 2020 which were out on Wednesday. These rankings are for admissions to the next session in 2020.

There are 23 Indian institutions that have made it to the top 1,000 universities of the world. But Panjab University’s name was nowhere this time. IIT-Bombay has been ranked India’s best university for the second year in a row. It has bagged a global ranking of 152 in the QS World University Rankings. Two other Indian institutions — IIT Delhi (182) and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru (184) — figure in the top 200. Universities like OP Jindal Global University, Banaras Hindu University, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Aligarh Muslim University too have been able to bag positions globally.

The Director Public Relations of Panjab University, Professor Baijnath Prasad (holding additional charge), said, “We are not aware of any such rankings. In fact, we were caught up in Yoga Day’s preparations.”

Different parameters were used to judge the universities. Citations per faculty were given a weightage of 20 per cent. The institutional research quality was measured using citations per faculty metric. To calculate it, the total number of citations received by all papers produced by an institution across a five-year period by the number of faculty members at that institution were taken.

Then, the faculty-student ratio was given a weightage of 20 per cent. Teacher/student ratios were determined. It was assessed to the extent to which institutions are able to provide students with meaningful access to lecturers and tutors as a high number of faculty members per student was set to reduce the teaching burden on each individual academic.

The highest weightage of any metric — 40 per cent — was allotted to an institution’s academic reputation score. Based on the academic survey, it collated the expert opinions of over 94,000 individuals in the higher education space regarding teaching and research quality at the world’s universities.

Then was employer reputation metric which was based on almost 45,000 responses to QS employer survey.

Last year too, Panjab University failed to figure globally. A year before that, PU had managed to figure in the bracket of 801-1000 rank. Panjab University was ranked on four parameters — academic reputation, faculty staff with PhD, papers per faculty and citations per paper. The university had scored 21.4 in academic reputation parameter, 51.1 in the faculty staff with PhD, 30.4 in papers per faculty and scored lowest in citations per paper with a score of 33.8.