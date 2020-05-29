Panjab University exams from July amid strict rules, varsity suggests downloading Aarogya Setu app

According to the Sexual harassment of Women in the Workplace Act, 2013, each member of the committee has to be nominated and approved by the employer. (File photo) According to the Sexual harassment of Women in the Workplace Act, 2013, each member of the committee has to be nominated and approved by the employer. (File photo)

The Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh has decided to conduct the term-end exams from July. The university has released a list of instructions to be followed during exams. Among major change, the exam will be for a two-hour duration instead of three and will be conducted amid social distancing norms.

The varsity has suggested its staff on exam duty to download Aarogya Setu mobile application. Further, those students and staff with symptoms will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The exam duty will not be allotted to pregnant women and those above the age of 65 years, the varsity said in an official statement.

The exams will be held in multiple sessions and a maximum of 150 candidates will be allowed to appear in one session. The exam halls will be sanitised after each session of the exam, PU said. The exam halls will be filled to one-third of its capacity and students will be made to sit 4-6 feet away from each other. Wearing of masks will be mandatory for both teachers and students as well as staff members.

University has also decided to assign one assistant superintendent per 15 students. The varsity has asked students to bring their own water bottels and disposable glasses. The university, however, will provide sanitisers at entry points in each exam hall. The thermal screening will also be mandatory for students before entering the exams. Screening of male and female students will be done separately, the varsity said.

During the exam, the material including answer script, question paper etc will be handed over only by wearing gloves. A medical assistance team will be available at each exam hall, as per the university guidelines.

The exam date sheet is yet to be announced. A circular was doing round on social media suggesting that intermediate semesters will be held from July 1 to July 15 and for final year students, the same will be held from July 18 to July 31. The circular added that theory exams will be of two hours and practical for one hour. The varsity later rubbished the circular by calling it “highest of fake news”.

The official statement added, “Students don’t get trapped in false news. Keep visiting PU website for updates on authenticated information. Your interest is prime for us.”

