Panjab university elections: Final list of candidates released; ABVP, INSO, HPSU enter into alliance

The final list of candidates contesting for the post of president, vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary for Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) was declared by the Dean Student Welfare on Saturday. The candidates competing for the post of president are Chetan Chaudhary (SOI), Nikhil Narmeta (NSUI), Paras Rattan (ABVP) and Priya (SFS). As many as 28 candidates had filed their nomination for the post of president on Friday, however, following the withdrawal of several names, the final list was declared on Saturday.

Candidates in the fray, for the post of vice-president are Divya Chopra (ABVP) , Rahul Kumar (NSUI), Ramandeep Markan, (ISA) and Shabana Ansari (SFI). About 26 nominations were filed for the vice-president post on Friday.

Whereas, the final candidates competing for the post of secretary are Gaurav Duhan (INSO), Gagandeep Singh Sidhu (PUSU), Tegbir Singh (NSUI) and Sehajpreet Singh. At least 32 nominations were filed for the post of secretary earlier.

The final list of candidate competing for the post of joint-secretary includes Ajay Nain (HSA) , Dheeraj Thakur (HIMSU) , Karambir Singh (SOPU), Manpreet Singh Mahal (NSUI) , Rohit Sharma ( HPSU ), Taniya Bhatti (independent candidate).

PGGC Sector 11

Presidential candidates – Arundeep Thakur and Gurjinder Singh

Vice-president candidates – Abhishek Gill and Dilbag Singh

Secretary candidates – Nikhil Mahajan and Rahul

Joint-secretary candidates – Dilmohit Singh Sandhu and Gaurav Negi

DAV SECTOR 10

Presidential candidate – Abhijeet, Lakshit, Udesh Rana

Vice-president candidate – Gursewak Singh Dhaliwal, Rajat Puri, Tejbir Singh

Secretary candidate – Gurdeep Singh Johar, Jagmeet Singh, Sahil Thakur

Joint-secretary candidate – Anuj, Apoorav Shaurya, Ravi, Supahia, Vikas Singh

ABVP, INSO, HPSU enter into alliance

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Indian National Students Organisation (INSO, and Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU) entered into an alliance on Saturday, ahead of the Panjab University student elections scheduled to happen on September 6.

After the alliance, Paras Rattan, 23, of ABVP will stand for the post of president. Divya Chopra, 22, of ABVP will compete for the post of vice president. Gaurav Duhan, 22, of INSO will stand for the post of general secretary, and Rohit Sharma, 21, of HPSU will stand for the post of joint secretary.

“We stand for student welfare. We felt that their standing matches with ours and hence thought of coming into an alliance. There is strength in alliance. Now we will campaign for victory together”, said Paras Rattan.

Another alliance was formed between SOI, PUSU, HIMSU and ISA. SOI’s Chetan Chaudhary will stand for the post of president and Ramandeep Markan of ISA will compete for the post of vice president. Gagandeep Singh Sidhu of PUSU will compete for the post of secretary and Dheeraj Thakur is in the fray from HIMSU for the post of joint secretary.

“This alliance will be helpful to all of us because we now have candidates from all types of courses. I am a UIET graduate and now into langauge. Others from the panel are a mix of science and arts. Having candidates from all areas helps in getting a better understanding of problems faced by students across the courses”, said Chetan Chaudhary.