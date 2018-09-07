Panjab University elections: 22-year-old Kanupriya creates history, becomes first woman president

Kanupriya got 2,802 votes while her nearest rival Rana, who is from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), registered 2,083 votes in PU elections. (File) Kanupriya got 2,802 votes while her nearest rival Rana, who is from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), registered 2,083 votes in PU elections. (File)

Twenty-two-year-old Kanupriya has created history by becoming the first woman president in the Panjab University’s students’ council elections on Thursday. She defeated five male candidates that were fielded by Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Panjab University Students Union (PUSU), Students Organisation of India (SOI), Punjab Students Union (Lalkaar) and National Students Union of India (NSUI). Kanupriya belongs to the left-leaning student wing Students for Society (SFS).

Her father Pawan Kumar is a businessman and mother Chandar Sudha Rani is a nurse. Kanupriya has done her schooling from Sacred Heart Convent School, Taran Tarn. She joined the Zoology department at Panjab University in 2014 and at present, pursuing MSc (second year).

Kanupriya got 2,802 votes while her nearest rival Rana, who is from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), registered 2,083 votes.

For the vice-president post, Daler Singh, a geology student from the Indian Students Association (ISA), polled 3,155 votes. Similarly, Amarinder Singh from the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) won the secretary position. A student of UIET, he received 2,742 votes. Another student from the same institute, Vipul Atray polled 2,357 votes. He represented NSUI.

The NSUI, SFS and PSU Lalkaar were the only parties fighting without any alliance while SFS and PSU Lalkaar have only named presidential candidates this year.

Nearly 15,000 students voted for the four office-bearers of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections on Thursday.

