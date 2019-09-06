Panjab University is all celebration with its democratic festival

IT IS one day prior to elections and even as the city has witnessed morning showers, the university is abuzz with the hustle and bustle of students and political parties who await the election day, to reap the results of what they have sown.

Despite the official ban on any type of campaigning on campus, an NSUI leader, in his bright yellow kurta and white pyjama, can be seen canvassing at the law department. The dogs of the university too, seem to have sensed the current mood and are hyperactive. Security guards of the university are at their vigilant best.

The most social area of the university, the student centre, is buzzing with students discussing their personal affiliations and inclinations. Many can be seen with stickers of various parties pasted on their shirts and cars. The whole university looks colourful, not just in spirit. The ABVP alliance has its bright Bhagva, NSUI has its blues and SFS flames with red.

However, the tense mood does not seem to affect the trees, the birds and the lovers of the university, who find quiet corners. They are occasionally disturbed by the Chandigarh police posted at each department, to make sure no untoward accident happens. A dark blue police bus is parked at the entry to Block A of the university from gate one.

A group of students, head out to Kasol, to blow off some steam. Not the Kasol in Himachal. This Kasol is right in the middle of the university, a well maintained secret that is religiously passed from one generation to another. The university’s best kept secret, one might say.

The entire last week of election campaign was straight out of movies. Street-plays, processions, poetry evenings, flash mobs were organised in the campus. Students were taken on one-day trips to nearby hill stations like Morni and Kasauli with promises of week-long trips to Goa, later.

Students also geared up to quiz the parties who came to their doors, amidst classes, while also letting out a sigh of relief at their lectures being cut short. Each party presented its manifesto, with the issues more or less the same. Even though the issues remain unchanged, they give the students a chance to analyse their problems, which they generally overlook.

Suddenly, the students are not roaming around mindlessly. The candidates want votes, their supporters want to get them votes and the voters, want to know who to vote for. Of course there is also that fourth type. They type that is least bothered and is already planning for the weekend.

As for today, may the best win!