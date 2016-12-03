Panjab University drops in Times World University rankings

Panjab University slipped by fourteen places in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for BRICS and Emerging Economies University Rankings 2017. Last year, PU was ranked 121. It has now slipped to 135.

Earlier in the year, PU had had slipped down to the 601—800 slab in 2016 from the 501—600 slab in the 2015 group of the Times Higher Education(THE) World Ranking. For the second consecutive year, the university continues to struggle to improve key areas of ranking. Major areas why the university dropped in rank are international outlook and poor student-teacher ratio.

“As per the BRICS ranking declared on 30 November, PU is third among Indian universities after Jadavpur & Delhi university. The competition is very tough among all the leading universities and institutions of the country. All Universities, IITs and IISc have their unique strengths and get different scores as per different criteria and parameters,” said PU Registrar G.S Chadha.

