Panjab University drops 16 places in the Emerging Economies University list

“The university cannot function if it continues to sustain on the same funding models. There needs to be an overhaul of our financial structure in order to develop and progress,” said a senior professor at the university. (File) “The university cannot function if it continues to sustain on the same funding models. There needs to be an overhaul of our financial structure in order to develop and progress,” said a senior professor at the university. (File)

Panjab University has yet again slipped down the The Times Emerging Economies University list, from the 150th rank in 2019 to 166th in 2020. In 2018, it had ranked 130th in the list for universities from emerging economies. The list was released on Wednesday.

The ranking is calculated by scoring the universities on criteria including number of citations, research output, international outlook and quality of teaching. With a total score of 28.9, PU has scored the lowest in terms of research output, a mere score of 14.4 out of a 100. “In terms of research output we are doing okay and I am positive we will do much better in the coming years,” said Dean University Instruction (DUI) of PU, Shankarji Jha, acting vice-chancellor in absence of V-C Raj Kumar who is said to be out of station.

The rankings also take heed of statistics including total strength of university, students to staff ratio, number of international students and male to female ratio. Since the total strength of the university has increased by more than 1000 students from last year, and no new faculty has been hired, the student to teacher ratio has increased from 21.5 students per staff member to 23.4 students per staff member.

“I think our biggest problem is strength of faculty. We need more faculty and we will work to create more vacancies. The number of teachers has only declined because we haven’t been able to hire new faculty and at the same time, many faculty members have also retired, increasing the number of vacancies,” said DUI Jha. Recently, 26 advertised posts for assistant professor had been put on hold by the PU syndicate because members believed a roster needs to be created before the hiring process begins. The roster is yet to be created even though the advertisement for the posts had been circulated in June 2019.

Though V-C Raj Kumar has claimed earlier that funding is not an issue, many faculty members have raised their voice in committee and senate meetings on the acute financial crunch faced by the university. “The university cannot function if it continues to sustain on the same funding models. There needs to be an overhaul of our financial structure in order to develop and progress,” said a senior professor at the university. The university’s financial constraints are compounded by the fact that it does not receive a separate development fund.

The ranking list was specifically created for emerging economies to address the critique that it is not fair to pit universities from emerging economies with wealthy universities from rich economies in the Global North. Since it’s inception, the list has been dominated by universities from China. In the 2020 rankings as well, Tsinghua University from China has topped the list and the maximum number of Universities in the list, i.e. 81, are from China. Ranking 16th, Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore is the highest scored university from India on the list.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.