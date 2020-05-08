Panjab University declares month-long summer break, to reopen in mid-July

Panjab University campus (Photo: PU Twitter) Panjab University campus (Photo: PU Twitter)

The Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh has announced month-long summer vacations. The university has been shut since March 16 due to the nation-wide lockdown announced to prevent coronavirus pandemic. Now, the varsity has declared summer breaks from May 15 to June 15.

The varsity had also delayed the admission process for the upcoming session. The entrance test for admission to BA, BCom, and LLB courses will be held on June 17 and PU CET for admission to undergraduate courses will be held on June 25 followed by Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test or PUMEET on July 5, as per the official notice by the varsity.

In view of #COVID19, Panjab University has declared it’s summer vacation from May 15 to June15,2020 in its campus at Chandigarh and its Regional Centres and Constituent/Affiliated Colleges#StaySafe@DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@vpsbadnore @CMOPb @PIBChandigarh pic.twitter.com/rtgKHNMwNa — Panjab University (@OfficialPU) May 8, 2020

During the lockdown, the university has open access to its 10,000 e-journals to faculty, research scholars. PU had earlier allotted two hostels to the UT administration to convert them into quarantine wards for the coronavirus patients.

