Panjab University commences UG/ PG admissions: Know how to apply

Panjab University admissions 2020: Apply at admissions.puchd.ac.in till August 8 Panjab University admissions 2020: Apply at admissions.puchd.ac.in till August 8

Panjab University admissions 2020: The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has invited applications for admission to various UG/ PG courses for the academic session 2020-21. The interested candidates should apply online by August 8, 2020. The online window to apply for various varsity courses will be operational from July 8.

“The weblink for filling of online admission for undergraduate/ certificate courses is ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in and for postgraduate/ diploma/ advance diploma/ postgraduate diploma courses is onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in,” read the varsity release.

READ | Here’s what to expect from UGC’s new guidelines

The candidates will have to appear in the entrance exam to secure a seat in their desired courses. The dates of the entrance exam will be announced later.

Eligibility: The candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the Bachelor’s programme can apply for the entrance examination. For category-wise minimum marks requirement, please check the official notification.

Age limit: There is no prescribed age limit for the UG, PG courses. For details, please check the official notification.

PU-CET: Check paper pattern

The dates of entrance exam will be announced soon. Candidates will have to answer 75 multiple choice-based questions within the duration of 1.5 hours. Each question will be of one mark each. For every wrong answer, 0.4 marks will be deducted.

Syllabus

MA Punjabi: Punjabi culture and literature, advanced Punjabi conversation, Punjabi dramas and plays, modern age Punjabi poets, culture and heritage, literature, fair and festivals, Punjabi language, grammar and Gurmukhi

MSc Mathematics: An MCQ-based test with 100 questions each for two hours duration will be conducted wherein candidates will be assessed on mathematical skills, mathematics education, general English language, reasoning and mental ability, and general awareness.

Read | As colleges prep to reopen, some campuses to act as isolated spaces, many to offer COVID scholarships

MSc Biochemistry: The syllabus includes essential molecules of life, proteins and enzymes, metabolism of carbohydrates, lipids, amino acids and nucleotides, cell biology, membrane Biology and Bioenergetics Human Physiology and Hormones, gene organisation, replication, DNA repair, transcription and gene expression, concepts in genetics, genetic engineering and biotechnology, and immunology

MA Hindi: Students will be asses on the basis of their knowledge of Hindi literature. Questions will be asked from Hindi language and culture heritage, literature, and modes and concepts of the language.

The admission form will be charged between Rs 300 to 600 as per courses. Meanwhile, the candidates seeking admission in the sports category shall along with admission form submit the certificate/ documents in the office of Campus Sports, PU.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd