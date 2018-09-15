Panjab University, colleges observe Hindi Divas

During Hindi Divas rally at Panjab University on Friday. (Express) During Hindi Divas rally at Panjab University on Friday. (Express)

Panjab Univerisity and city colleges observed Hindi Divas on Friday. At the university, Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar flagged off the Hindi Rally organised by the Department of Hindi. “Hindi has a rich tradition and while we promote it, we should also make an effort to take along other regional languages that have a significant contribution in enriching our culture,” he said.

Hindi Divas is celebrated on September 14 every year as it is on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of India.

Dr Gurmeet Singh, Chairperson, Department of Hindi, said, “This year, we have organised a Hindi rally where we are making an effort to involve several departments on the campus in coming together and celebrating the love for the language.”

Over 150 students took part in the rally, carried placards with famous Hindi quotes and chanted slogans showcasing their love for the language. Many competitions such as poetry recitation in Hindi, recitation of the Hindi alphabet and skits, among other events, were a part of the rally. A special board was placed at the Student Centre to promote signatures in Hindi. The rally began from Arts Block 2 and faculty and students of various departments joined them.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor also released the new edition and launched the website for the department’s research journal, Parishodh. The department ended the celebrations with a screening of the movie, Hindi Medium.

At Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, competitions such as poster making, poetry writing and essay writing were held. Principal Prof Rama Arora highlighted the growing popularity of Hindi and gave away prizes to the winners. The head of the department, Prof Sukhdev Singh Minhas, said there were numerous job opportunities for students in the Hindi language, including in the field of radio, television and print journalism along with advertising and films.

MCM DAV College, Sector 36, organised a Kavi Sammelan where students and teachers recited poetry. A group recitation of a poem penned by eminent poet Jayshankar Prasad titled Badhe Chalo marked the beginning of the event.

