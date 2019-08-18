Panjab University: Authorities agree to SOI protesters’ demands

The SOI party protest culminated on Friday as the Panjab University authorities agreed to fulfill the students’ demands. Following a discussion between the Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Prof Emanual Nahar and the protesters, the authorities agreed to the demands, including the main demand to keep the university’s Gate 3 open through day and night. The move is likely to make the university more accessible to the South campus students.

DSW Prof Emanual Nahar said, “We agreed to the demand as we do not want to put the students in a state of inconvenience. Although we have also instructed the security guards to check the ID card of the students who enter through Gate 3 at night. However, we will not be able to keep the gate open during the campus elections as a lot of outsiders try to enter the campus during that time. The protesters have also agreed to this.”

He further said, “As far as their other demands are concerned, there needs to be an agreement between the registrar and the the contractor for e-rickshaws. As soon as it is done, it will be implemented. We have ordered for air conditioners for the common room at Boys Hostel 8 and a lift which is not working in the hostel will also be taken care of in the coming week. Whereas, the recruitment of more security personnel is already in process.”

The SOI’s presidential candidate Chetan Chaudhary said, “We are happy that the authorities have agreed to our demands and that Gate 3 will remain open.”