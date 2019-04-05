Panjab University Syndicate to decide on shoring up admission norms

Introduction of Panjab University Common Entrance Test (PU-CET) for admission to Master of Social Work and strengthening of admission norms for Chemistry are among the agendas that will be taken up by the Panjab University Syndicate in its upcoming meeting on April 10.

A six-member academic and administrative committee had met on January 24 and proposed the introduction of PU-CET for admission to Master of Social work from the 2019-20 academic session. The committee clarified that admission will be through a qualifying PU-CET.

In the meeting, it was decided that all the candidates are required to secure a minimum of 35% marks in the entrance test followed by an interview.

It also was unanimously decided in the meeting that candidates need to have at least 50% marks in Bachelor’s degree of any descipline from a recognised University or institute.

The committee had also discussed an increase in the student intake for Master of Social Work and introduction of a certificate course in ‘Social Work and Field Intervention’. It proposed that three more seats should be added in addition to the existing 30 seats in the course.

The members also mulled starting an Academic and Training Resource Centre. They decided that Research Scholars of Social Work will design the thematic area of the training.

After approval by Dean University Instruction and Vice-Chancellor, a six-member board of studies in its meeting on March 12 unanimously cleared the agenda of “Proposal for PU-CET” for admission in Masters Social work and recommended that it should be forwarded for approval by the Syndicate.

PU Syndicate will also take a call on whether to make any addition to the existing admission criteria for Chemistry.

A ten-member board of control in Chemistry had met on January 18 and approved the recommendation of Joint Academic and Administrative Committee which discussed the introduction of Choice-Based Credit System for B. Sc (Hons) in PU and other Universities/Colleges and inter-disciplinary nature of Science subjects in the contemporary teaching/learning scenario with chemistry as a central subject.

As per the existing criteria for admission to Chemistry, a candidate should have passed B.Sc (Hons) in Chemistry from Department of Chemistry, PU and for others who seek admission through PU-CET(P.G) they should have passed the examination with 50% marks from PU or any other recognised University with any two science subjects during two years of graduation.

The committee has proposed that the candidate should also have 24 Credits in Chemistry as a generic elective subject.

The syndicate will also take up the matter relating to fee structure and seats for Non-Resident Indians (NRI).

A seven-member working committee held a meeting on November 21 last year and recommended new guidelines for NRI students. The recommendations were later approved by a committee constituted by the V-C.